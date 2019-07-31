Pak HC to explore markets in UK retail stores to boost exports

LONDON, Jul 31 (APP):The Commercial section of Pakistan High Commission London was planning to explore markets for Pakistani products in big retail stores of the United Kingdom (UK) to propel exports, a senior official said.

“We are making efforts to make the access of Pakistani products to mega retail stores of the United Kingdom to boost Pakistani exports and discussions were in progress with interested companies for making a comprehensive strategy in this regard”, Muhammad Shoaib Zafar, Commercial Consular at Pakistan High Commission London told APP here on Wednesday.