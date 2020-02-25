Pak HC pays courtesy call on President, PM of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):The High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak paid a courtesy call on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at their offices.

According to a message received here Tuesday from Colombo, during the meetings, the High Commissioner underscored that relations between the two nations were time tested, deep rooted and all-encompassing. They have gained strength in all spheres and domains.

He also apprised them about 1000 scholarships announced by Pakistan Higher Education Commission for Sri Lankan Students.

The High Commissioner reiterated that Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka and was ready to extend whatever support it needs in various fields including defence, intelligence sharing, eradication of drug trafficking and combating extremism of all forms.

President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda also gratefully acknowledged Pakistan’s assistance to Sri Lanka whenever required and underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral co-operation between the two brotherly nations.