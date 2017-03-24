Pak HC in London hosts Pakistan Day reception

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): The Pakistan High Commission in

UK hosted a reception in London, to celebrate the 77th

Pakistan Day.

Owen Jenkins, Special Representative of the British Prime Minister was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Besides, Ashtar Ausaf Ali, Attorney General of Pakistan, Sir Mark Lyall Grant, National Security Adviser, Patricia Scotland Secretary General Commonwealth, Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization and Khaled Al-Duwaisan, Ambassador of Kuwait,

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps were in attendance.

British Lords, MPs, MEPs, diplomats, senior civil and military representatives, mayors, councillors, members of the British society, Pakistani diaspora and representatives of media were amongst those who turned out in large numbers to celebrate the Pakistan Day, according to a message received here from London on Friday.

To honour the victims of the London terrorist attack and to express solidarity with the government and people of UK, a one minute silence was observed on this occasion.

Besides, the segment of cultural performance planned for this occasion was also cancelled in view of the tragic incident.

In his address, Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to UK expressed strongest condemnation of the despicable act of terrorism in London, and said: “We as a nation, have suffered great deal from the menace of terrorism, therefore, can feel the pain and agony of such cowardly acts.”

He said Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the British friends at this stressful time.

Speaking about Pakistan, the High Commissioner said:

“Pakistan is on the move. We stand in comity of nations as a modern and moderate nation. This became possible due to the strength, resilience and tireless efforts of our people.

Today’s Pakistan with its robust democratic institutions, exemplary economic recovery, 200 million strong population is making strong strides forward in all sectors.

“Under the promising reforms agenda of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government, Economic turnaround, together with the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor, (CPEC), with its $54 billion investment portfolio, has already started transforming Pakistan’s economy and infrastructure.

“The cherished economic revival has been complemented by the improved security situation in the country. This is due to successful military Operations `Zarb-e-Azb’ and ongoing `Raddul Fasaad’, under the National Action Plan. Our valiant civil and armed forces in their efforts to curb the menace of terrorism have rendered enormous sacrifices which we shall always remember with gratitude.”

The High Commissioner termed Pakistan, UK relations strong, cordial and multi-faceted. He invited the UK entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in Pakistan and take first movers advantage.

He also appreciated the diaspora for their contributions to the British society and Pakistan.

Mr Owen Jenkins thanked the High Commissioner for his expression of solidarity and condolence with the people of the UK on London terrorist attack.

He termed terrorism a shared threat that can happen anywhere to anybody. He said: “We stand with Pakistan and we know that Pakistan stands with us in fight against terrorism.”

Mr Jenkins also paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for successfully fighting the menace of terrorism.

The Chief Guest appreciated the positive contribution of the British Pakistanis to the life in the UK.

He shared with the guests that UK would also participate in Pakistan’s 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations through various activities, including a photo exhibition at the Parliament.

Mr Jenkins said UK looks forward to a bright future with increased ties in culture and trade with Pakistan.