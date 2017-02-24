Pak HC commends Dr Javaid Sheikh’s work to promote Urdu language in UK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to
the United Kingdom, Syed Ibne Abbas has commended Dr Javaid Sheikh’s work to promote Urdu language and Pakistani culture in UK.
A medical doctor by profession, Dr Javaid Sheikh is also
the Chairman of Urdu Markaz London for the last one decade.
On February 23, the High Commissioner presided over an
evening “Aik shaam Dr. Javaid Sheikh kay naam” organized by Lord Nazir Ahmed at the House of Lords to pay tribute to Dr Javaid Sheikh for his services to promote Urdu language in the UK, a message received here from London on Friday said.
The High Commissioner praised Dr. Javaid Sheikh for his
contribution towards promotion of Urdu language and Pakistani culture in the UK.
He also put an emphasis on the importance of preserving
our language, values and culture.
The High Commissioner stressed upon the need to engage
with the younger generation while at home to ensure that our traditions were passed on from one generation to another.
Lord Nazir, who was chairing the event, spoke about the
importance of Urdu language and literature. He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Javaid Sheikh in this regard.
Dr. Javaid Sheikh recollected his memories with the
likes of Sufi Tabassum, Ashfaq Ahmed, Bano Qudsia and other great personalities in the field of literature, music, and art, with whom he had developed a close association while living in the UK.
Dr Javaid Sheikh’s daughter, Fatima, spoke from a
personal perspective about the importance that her father had always attached to the promotion of Urdu language.
Faizan Arif, a local poet, also gave an overview of the
work and personality of Dr. Javaid Sheikh.
Prominent personalities in the field of Urdu literature
and members of the Urdu Markaz London were in attendance.
