ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada observed Kashmir solidarity day to send a message that the whole nation stood with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&K) in these testing times.

The event was attended by officers and community leaders who joined together to observe Kashmir Hour from 12:00 pm to 12:30pm. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played to mark the event, a press release on Saturday said.