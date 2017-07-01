Pak female mountaineer set to make history by Spantik soloing

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Pakistan’s Uzma Yousaf is set to make history

as on Sunday she will be leaving as the sole female climber to scale 7,027 metre high Spantik peak in the Spantik-Sosbun Mountains subrange of Karakoram in Nagar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Also known as Golden Peak, the mountain has gained significant

popularity amongst expedition climbers recently.

“I have been in love with climbing and adventure activities since my

childhood but I’ve not been able to go on much expeditions,” the 43-year old mountaineer, who started her climbing career by scaling 6050 metre Mingling Sar in October last year and 5098 metre Rush Peak in February this year told media here on Saturday at a local hotel.

“My expedition will inspire other Pakistani women that with

determination and passion challenges can be overcome and dreams materialized,” she said.

Uzma, who did not get any proper training to ascend the dangerous

mountains, said this would be her solo expedition.

“I’ll not be accompanied by other mountaineers. I did not invite or

request others to be part of my voyage as I want to show the world that what Pakistani women can do,”

she said adding that she wanted to ascend Pakistan’s all top mountains.

Her husband Yousaf Akhtar, who is the financer of the expedition,

believes Uzma can achieve her dream. “She is really a talented lady. Though she has not been trained like other mountaineers, she has been making meticulous preparations for this climb for the past several months,” he said.

“I’m proud of her and wish her a safe and successful expedition,” he

added.