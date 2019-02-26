Pak exports to UK stood at Pounds £ 1.27 billion

19

LONDON, Feb 26 (APP):During the year 2018 , Pakistan’s exports to United Kingdom (UK) reached to Pounds (£) 1.27 billion
showing an increase of around 2 percent compared to 2017, Pakistan High Commission sources said on Tuesday.
They said that due to proactive efforts of Pakistan High Commission, ,the British government
had given a commitment and understanding that in the Post Brexit, Pakistan would continue to enjoy
similar market access which it was currently enjoying under GSP Plus.