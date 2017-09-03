Pak exploring new markets for Export of Meat, Dairy products

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): The Government is exploring new
markets for export of meat and dairy products with focus on Global
Halal Food Trade.
Official sources told Radio Pakistan that many Muslim
countries are dependent on imported meat and Pakistan can
significantly increase its exports by focusing on modern and
hygienic slaughter houses that can meet international standards
for frozen or chilled red meat.
They said efforts are being made for market access in
Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong and Indonesia
besides Middle-East countries for meat and meat products.
The sources said the United Arab Emirates has lifted ban on
import of poultry and poultry products from Pakistan. This would
go a long way in promoting export of poultry products.
They said Netherlands-based multinational company Friesland
has acquired fifty-one percent share of Engro Food Pakistan,
which is one of the largest private sector Foreign Direct
Investment in dairy sector of Pakistan amounting to 450 million
dollar.
