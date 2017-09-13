Pak-EU ties based on commitment to continued engagement: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Wednesday said that Pakistan and the European Union

(EU) relations were based on a commitment to continued

engagement.

The EU was one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and

the biggest market for its exports, the prime minister said

while talking to European Union Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain,

who called on him.

He said the GSP Plus scheme provided a constructive

framework for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and for

promotion of its economic agenda.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s

remarkable successes and achievements in the fight against

terrorism.

He said the government’s National Action Plan

provided the basis for addressing the challenges of extremism

and terrorism in a comprehensive manner.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of Pakistani

diaspora in Europe, which was contributing towards progress and

development of their adopted countries.

The ambassador highlighted the strong and longstanding

partnership between the European Union and Pakistan. He

reiterated the EU’s commitment to further strengthening

cooperation towards the development of Pakistan.

The EU market was the biggest destination of Pakistani

exports, he added.