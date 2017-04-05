Pak envoy to US praises students for opting community service

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Pakistani Ambassador to the United States

(US), Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry commended the Pakistani students for opting to serve humanity by joining Rotary Club.

According to a message recived here Wednesday from Washington DC, the ambassador was addressing the AURotaract chartering event at the Embassy of Pakistan, organized jointly by the Rotary Club and American University students.

Ambassador Aizaz and Rotary Club District Governor Dr Anna-Mae Kobbe were the chief guests on the occasion.

Aizaz congratulated the students for taking over the responsibility of

community services and assuming leadership roles.

He briefly touched upon the broad spectrum of Pakistan – US relations

and the seven decade long history of close cooperation.

A video was also played at the event to introduce the sights and sounds of Pakistan to the students and Rotarians.

The student expressed their excitement and gratitude to Aizaz for the

opportunity to visit the Embassy of Pakistan and the excellent arrangements for the event.