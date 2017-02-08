Pak envoy reaffirms unflinching diplomatic, moral support to Kashmiris

BEIJING (China), Feb 8 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood

Khalid has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching diplomatic, moral and political

support to Kashmiris in their quest for their right to self-determination as

promised in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains outstanding on the UN agenda and these resolutions remain long-unimplemented.

Speaking at the event organized by Pakistan embassy college on the other

day to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he highlighted the significance of the event and apprised the participants of the continuously deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), since the extra judicial killing of Burhan Wani, on July 8, 2016.

There was a complete media black out.

As many as 150 innocent civilians had been killed and 2000

injured as a result of Indian brutality.

By one estimate, 1.5 million Kashmiris had been killed by the

occupying Indian forces, he added.

The ambassador paid tributes to Kashmiri people and their just and fair

struggle.

He said, ironically instead of stopping the state violence and recognizing Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, India was playing a

blame game.

By doing so, India was side-stepping the real issue and trying to divert the attention of the international community from the real issue, he added

The students of PECB made speeches and participated in the quiz

competition.

Paintings depicting Kashmiri life, culture and history were also displayed.

Participants noted that, and as then said by Quaid-e-Azam, Kashmir was

the jugular vein of Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir remains unfinished agenda of Partition.

People expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and noted that until a

just and fair solution of this dispute is found, peace in the subcontinent will

remain elusive.

In attendance were academics, scholars, teachers, and people from all walks of life.

The event marked the 70 year of the epic and historic struggle of valiant Kashmiris against unjust and illegal occupation of India.