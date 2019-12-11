Pak envoy highlights gross HR violations in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner in Canada Raza Bashir Tarar Wednesday said that on the International Human Rights Day, they should not forget the plight of millions of Kashmiris who were under illegal lockdown and subjected to persistent abuse of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ & K).

He was addressing an event at the High Commission of Pakistan to observe International Human Rights Day, a press release received here said.

The high commissioner said that Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued to be one of the most militarized regions in the world and over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by the Indian forces in the last three decades.

He informed that pellet guns had blinded scores of Kashmiris.“Use of rape as a weapon of state terrorism, abduction and illegal imprisonment of young men, destruction of residential property and a complete communication blackout are some of the pernicious manifestations of the illegal Indian occupation”, he said.

In addition to forced disappearances, Tarar said, the organizations like human rights watch had detailed extrajudicial killings and mass rape of the Kashmiri citizens.

He expressed deep appreciation for Pakistani Canadians who spared no efforts to raise their voice against the Indian brutalities in Kashmir and sensitize their compatriots about the ethical, moral and humanitarian disaster in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier special messages of the president, prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan on International Human Rights Day were read by the high commissioner.