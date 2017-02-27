Pak envoy condoles death of Sir Gerald Kaufman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Syed Ibne Abbas has expressed his deep grief over the demise of veteran British parliamentarian Sir Gerald Kaufman.

The High Commissioner, in a condolence message to the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the relatives and friends of the deceased, termed Kaufman a true friend of Pakistan who always stood for rightful causes, especially, the cause of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“While the British Parliament lost Father of the House, in his death, Pakistan lost a trusted and genuine friend in Britain,” a message received here Monday quoted Abbas as saying.

In recognition of his services over UK-Pak ties, Sir Gerald Kaufman was awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by the Government of Pakistan.