Pak embassy opens bank account to collect funds for dam construction

BEIJING, July 12 (APP):Pakistan Embassy in Beijing has opened a bank account dedicated to collecting donations for the constructions of two dams in Pakistan, according to official sources here on Thursday.

The contributions being received in the bank account will be remitted to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The contributions may be deposited in China in the RMB Account No: 778350021224, Bank of China, Head Office No1 Fu Xing Men Nei Street, Xi Cheng District, Beijing, Swift Code: BKCHCNBJ, Title of Account: Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing 100600.

It may be mentioned that the “Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018” has been established for raising funds to construct dams in Pakistan.

All proceeds from both domestic and international donors in the aforementioned Fund will be received at all branches of State Bank of Pakistan, all treasuries and branches of National Bank of Pakistan and all other scheduled banks in Pakistan.

In foreign countries, contributions are being received by Pakistan Missions and remitted to the State Bank of Pakistan.