Pak Embassy College, Beijing school sign agreement on friendly schools

BEIJING, Sept 24 (APP): Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing and Wangjing Experiment School have signed an agreement on friendly schools for promoting cultural exchanges for teachers and students from Pakistan and China.

Principal, Ms. Shazia Amjad and Headmistress Ms. Fouzia Shahzadi of Pakistan Embassy College visited Wangjing Experiment School and held meeting with Principal Ms. Liu Meiling.

The principals of the two educational institutions were of the view that the friendly cooperation would build a better a platform of cultural exchange for teachers and students from China and Pakistan.