Pak embassy China holds reception for 100 memeber youth delegation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid hosted a reception for a 100 person Pakistani Youth Delegation at the Embassy premises in Beijing.

According to a message receieved here Friday, the delegation comprising of youth and sportspersons, belonging to the four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan is on a weeklong visit to China, upon the invitation of the Chinese government.

Welcoming the delegation, Ambassador highlighted the deep rooted friendship of Pakistan and China and the ongoing cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Frame work. Ambassador expressed delight and satisfaction by observing a large number of sports women in the delegation as he termed education and sports to be of prime importance for the country’s progress and soft image.

Ambassador informed that around 22,000 Pakistani students are currently studying in China while Urdu is being taught in nine Chinese Universities as well. According to Ambassador, the secret of China’s success, being second largest economy of the world, has been due to the hard work and commitment of the Chinese people and the good planning of the Chinese government.

Leader of the delegation, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Joint Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division thanked the Chinese government for the invitation and the Ambassador for hosting the delegation.