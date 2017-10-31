Pak Embassy Beirut observes Black Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Pakistan Embassy Beirut observed Black Day last day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri’s valiant struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

To protest against the brutalities being perpetrated against defenseless Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces, Pakistanis living across Lebnon enthusiastically participated in Black Day celebrations.

President and Prime Minister’s messages on the occasion were ready out to the participants.

The audience was also shown a short video documentary depicting the human tragedy taking place in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian security forces.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers expressed their anger and frustration at the barbarities being committed in the Indian Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces with impunity.

Instead of fulfilling the commitments it gave at the UN a fair and impartial plebiscite in the State of Jammu and Kashmir under the UN auspices, India had let loose a reign of terror there. They found it bewildering that a country in violation of about a dozen UN Security Council resolutions for seven decades had the audacity to seek a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. It was stressed that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison and Pakistanis will continue to support their Kashmiris brothers in their just struggle. They also expressed their despair and disappointment at the international community, particularly the UN in not playing its due role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, says a message received here today.

Ishtiak Ahmed Akil, Charge’ d’ Affaires shed light on the various dimensions of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He saluted the heroic struggle of Kashmiris in the face of continuing terror and oppression.

He remarked that Indian cannot suppress the aspirations of brave Kashmiris by terrorizing them and they will be rid of the Indian yoke of subjugation.

He encouraged Pakistani community to educate their Lebanese friends on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Drawing parallels between the Palestine and Kashmir issues, he said that Lebanese people can comprehend the situation much better since like Pakistan, Lebanon faces a militarily much stronger neighbour, having unjustly occupied Lebanese territories and committing almost daily violations of Lebanese sovereignty at will.

He underscored Pakistan’s undaunted commitment to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute under relevant UN Security Resolutions in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris people. He expressed that the freedom loving nations of the world can no longer look the other way from the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

He expressed that the freedom loving nations of the world can no longer look the other way from the suffering of the Kashmiri people and hoped that principles of human dignity, human rights and justice would take precedence over political expediencies and commercial interests.