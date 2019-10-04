Pak Development Squad beat Oman 4-0

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Pakistan Development Squad displayed excellent hockey skills and techniques to outsmart Oman hockey team by 4-0 in the third match of the four-match test series at Johar Town Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

With this success, the home side takes 2-0 in the series whose fourth match will be played on Saturday (tomorrow) at Sheikhupura hockey stadium under lights. In the opener, Pak team outshone 7-0 as Oman held them to 4-4 in the second tie.

Omens team is on a preparatory tour of Pakistan ahead of its participation in the Asia Confederation Cup, to be played from October 14 in Bangladesh. The Confederation Cup is the qualifying round for the Asia Hockey Cup.

The Pak hockey development squad is a pool of promising young players and its team management led by Pak teams chief coach, former Olympian, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, is testing different sets of players at specialised position to shortlist talented players for their selection in the national senior team.