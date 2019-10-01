Pak development hockey squad beat Oman 7-0 in 1st test

LAHORE, Oct 01 (APP):Pakistan Development Hockey Squad outshone visiting Oman team 7-0 in the first test of the four match series here at the National Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The home side rode on a hat-trick by Rana Abdul Waheed imposed a wide margin win to the Oman team which is on a preparatory tour of Pakistan ahead of their participation in the Asia Confederation hockey cup in Bangladesh being played from October 14.

Pakistan side dominated the play against a low ranking side of the Asia being training by former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman.