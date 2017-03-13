Pak delegation planning to visit Iran to discuss GSPA related issues

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): A Pakistani delegation is planning to visit Iran to discuss issues related to the Gas Sales Purchase Agreement (GSPA) for the much awaited Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project.

“Pakistan delegation is planning to visit Iran for which approval of the competent authority has been sought,” official sources told APP.

They said the project had come under discussion during the Iranian

President’s visit to Pakistan last year and it was agreed by the both sides to discuss the Project in the wake of lifting of international sanctions on Iran.

“It was decided to resolve all outstanding issues, including amendment in the GSPA to incorporate workable implementation schedule,” they said.

The government, the sources said, was actively pursuing to start practical work on the IP gas pipeline project at the earliest.

The work on IP project could not be initiated due to international sanctions on Iran, however, Pakistan was ready to complete the gas pipeline within 30 months in its part once the sanctions on Iran were lifted.

The sources said the government had allocated Rs 25 billion in the current fiscal year for the development of gas infrastructure across the country including the IP project.

They said Pakistan was keen in early implementation of the project and it had requested Iran for amendment in the Gas Sales Purchase Agreement (GSPA) to complete the gas pipeline in an extended period.

Sharing details of the project, they said the Inter-Governmental Framework Declaration was signed between the two countries on May 24, 2009, while GSPA was reached on June 2009.

Subsequently, Pakistan issued sovereign guarantee on May 28, 2010. Project consultant was appointed on April 11, 2011, while the design, feasibility, route survey and other formalities of the project were completed on September 8, 2012.

The 56-inch diameter pipeline will initiate from South Pars gas field Iran and end at Nawabshah covering a distance of around 1,931 kilometer with 1,150 km portion in Iran and 781 km in Pakistan.

The implementation is to be done on the basis of a segmented approach whereby each country will be responsible for construction of pipeline in the respective territory.

Around 750 mmcfd gas flow in the pipeline is projected to help generate around 4,000 MW electricity also, along with creating job opportunities in backward areas of Balochistan and Sindh.