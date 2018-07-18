Pak deaf cricket team to take part in tri-nation series in Bangladesh

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan deaf cricket team will take part in tri-nation T20 cricket series being held in September in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“The tri nation series involving India, Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh will be a test of Pak team’s preparations for the inaugural T20 World Cup being held in November in India”, said President,

Pakistan Deaf cricket, Suleman Zaheer, Secretary,Atta ur Rehman and Senior Vice President, Ishtaiq Ahmad in a panel interview with APP here on Wednesday.

They said the tri-nation series is an important event ahead of participation in the World Cup and it will help the Pak team to notice its gray areas before the Cup and to prepare the team in professional manner for throwing a strong challenge in the mega event.

PDCA officials disclosed that Pak team has never lost to India in any format of the games since 2005 till today which is a unique record.

“No team in international deaf cricket is holding such a honour and we are confident that our team will put up impressive show to win the tri-nation event to show consistency”,they asserted.

They expressed their gratitude to Pakistan Cricket Board for extending all out support to PDCA for the betterment of deaf cricket in Pakistan.

“We are thankful to Chairman, PCB, Najam Sethi for his personal interest in the development of deaf cricket and to ensure team’s participation in international events abroad”.

Answering a question, they said Pak team for the tri nation series will be named in few days based on the performance of players in domestic events at home and international tournaments abroad.

“The selection will be made in a transparent manner and talented players will be given preference”,they added.

PDCA officials said participation in the tri-nation series will be step forward to give final touches to team’s preparations for the World Cup which will be participated by world’s top eight deaf teams.

“Deaf cricket is at rise with each passing day and we are mobilizing all resources to organize domestic events in different parts of the country to identify new talent”, they said adding “ The key to success

of Pak cricket team’s sterling performance which it is showing in international tournaments for the last thirteen years, is selection of players on merit and hard work of coaches and good management of

the team management”.

To a question they said Pak team has bright chances to win the World Cup.