ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team will
depart to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 27 to participate in Asian
Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 5.
According to details, the four-member team includes Babar
Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the
tournament.
The training camp of the team was held here at the Snooker
Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex in preparation for the event.
Pak cueists to leave for Kyrgyzstan on June 27
ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team will