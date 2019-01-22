ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) Chairman Alamgir A Shaikh said on Tuesday that participation
of the country’s cueists in international events was doubtful due to financial constraints as the federation had not received any funding from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) during the ongoing year.
Pak cueists’ participation in key int’l events doubtful due to funds crunch: PBSA chairman
