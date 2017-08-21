Pak cueist Sajjad to participate in World Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistani cueist Muhammad Sajjad

would be participating in Sangsom 6 Red World Snooker Championship

scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 4.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association

(PBSA) official said that the championship would continue till

September 9.

“Sajjad would be leaving for Bangkok on September 3 to

participate in the championship,” he said.

He said the semi-finals of the tournament would be played on

September 8 while the final to be played on September 9.

As many as 32 players from different countries would be coming

in the championship who are further divided into eight groups.