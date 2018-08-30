Pak cricket team named for Asia Cup

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP):Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was axed from the 18-member Pakistan cricket squad named here on Thursday to prepare for the Asia Cup being played from September 15-28 in United Arab Emirates.

The national selection committee headed by former Pakistan captain, Inzamam ul Haq after consultations with Captain Sarfraz Ahmad and the head coach, Mickey Arthur announced the list of players for attending the camp which will commence from September 3 at Gaddafi Stadium, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The players will undergo fitness tests on September 3, he added.

As Azhar was dropped the national selectors recalled opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim for the camp. These two players were not considered for national duty for past one year.

Following will attend the camp,Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Muhammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Usman khan Shinwari, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.

The most awaited match of the Asia Cup between arch rivals, Pakistan and India which has been billed as the ‘ encounter of nerves ‘ will be played on September 19.