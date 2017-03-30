Pak Consulate to provide assistance to illegal Pakistanis in KSA

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah has

made all preparatory arrangements to assist Pakistani community members who desire to avail the Saudi Government’s amnesty scheme to leave for their native country without any penalty.

According to the Consulate, the Consulate held a meeting to finalize the

arrangements in this regard. Presiding over the meeting, the Consul General, Shehryar Akbar Khan said that it is an opportunity for all the illegal and irregular Pakistanis living in the Kingdom to leave for their country without any penalties. He urged the community to take advantage of the scheme.

The consulate has setup a dedicated reception desk in order to

facilitate the community members. Helpline numbers 0126644240 and 0544726574 have also been designated which will be available for the community members for assistance.

A registration form has been designed which includes the requisite

information. The applicants will be required to fill up the form before further processing of their cases.

The registration form will be available at the assistance desk at the

consulate as well as it will be available on website of consulate www.mofa.gov.pk/jeddah and Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/Consulatejeddah/