Pak condemns Manchester terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK condemning

Manchester terrorist attack said, “We have learnt with shock and sadness about the deplorable and callous act of terrorism in Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.”

According to a statement of the Pakistan High Commission in London, the

High Commissioner said this dastardly act of terrorism was highly condemnable and “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

As a country which has suffered this menace for long, we can feel great

pain and agony of this despicable terror incident and empathize with the families of the deceased and the injured, he remarked.

At this stressful time, he said the government and people of Pakistan

stand shoulder to shoulder with our British friends to tackle and uproot this common threat to humanity.

“We also appreciate the professionalism and courage of the Manchester

Police, law enforcement agencies and first responders to the incident,” he said.