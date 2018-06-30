Pak community in Spain protest Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):A large number of people in Barcelona, Spain, have protested against the ongoing atrocities committed by the Indian forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and the inhuman use of pellet guns.

According to a press release received here Saturday, under the aegis of EU-Pak Friendship Federation Spain, a protest gathering was arranged at the main square near Plasa Jaime House and President House which was largely attended by the Pakistani community.

The protestors were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian aggression and in the support of Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

EU-Pak Federation president Karmran Khan and other speakers in their addresses strongly condemned the ongoing Indian use of brutal force against the innocent Kashmiris.

They demanded that Kashmiris in the IoK should be given the right to self determination under the UN resolutions.

They also urged upon the European Union to ensure media access in the IoK.