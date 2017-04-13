Pak-China strategic relations, bedrock of regional peace, prosperity and stability: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Ever-growing strategic relations between Pakistan and China were the bedrock of regional peace and stability.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday during a meeting with Jiang Jianguo, Director, Information Office of the State Council (Minister) of People’s Republic of China, who called on her along with a high level delegation here.

She said Pakistan and China had exemplary friendship which had withstood the vicissitudes of time due to the fact that they were based on mutual trust, deep harmony, love and respect.

Minister of State said that the people of both countries were tied together in an eternal connect, steeped in emotions of affinity.

She further emphasized that the relationship between the two states was deeper than oceans, higher than Himalayas and stronger than steel.

She added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of China’s “One belt One Road” initiative, would bring prosperity to the peoples of China, Pakistan, South Asia, Central Asia and Middle East.

The CEPEC, not only entails greater connectivity and trade linkage between Pakistan and China through a network of roads, rail, fibre optic cable, energy pipelines and industrial clusters but will also prove to be a game-changer that benefits the entire region, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts were one of the essential ingredients of maintaining and enhancing friendly bilateral ties between the two countries.

She said various modes of mass media could be instrumental to promoting and projecting each other’s culture, heritage and values.

She also underscored the need for stronger collaboration in the field of film production and broadcast industry, adding that the films are a very strong medium for strengthening cultural ties between the two friendly states.

The Minister also apprised Jiang Jianguo about the recent launch of film club with the Chinese film show “Postman in the Mountains” under the auspicious of Pakistan National Council of Arts and stressed the need for paying more attention to entertainment industry as it was a very powerful tool for global connectivity and outreach to the people at large.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also proposed exchange of cultural troupes and prominent artists on regular basis to strengthen cultural ties saying art and films provide the shortest corridor to the hearts and minds of the people.

She also acknowledged Chinese assistance in infrastructure and economic development of Pakistan as well as the continuous support for the efforts that latter was making against global terrorism.

Jiang Jianguo said that China enjoyed special relationship with Pakistan and believed that this unique bond would further deepen with every passing day. Felicitating Pakistan on the eve of its Independence celebrations, he said “We are really honoured to visit Pakistan on the occasion when it is celebrating its 70th years Independence”.

The distinguished and honourable guest further stated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would pave the way to open new vistas of opportunities for the people of the two nations as well as the entire region.

He also acknowledged that Pakistan had taken rapid strides towards higher level of economic growth and also witnessed great improvement in the security situation under the leadership of Prime Minister of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He stressed the need to further enhance collaboration and cooperation in various areas, mutually beneficial to both the countries and to promote people-to-people contacts.

Jiang Jianguo said that the launching of the Urdu edition of the book titled ‘ Xi JinPing: The Governance of China’ on Friday at Prime Minister Office would go a long way in promoting people-to-people contacts through literary works and publications.

Jiang Jianguo on behalf of his Information Office of State Council extended invitation to Marriyum Aurangzeb to visit China.

The Minister of State accepted the invitation and thanked him for extending it. Sun Weidong, the Ambassador of China to Pakistan was also present on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department, Islamabad, Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Director General, Internal Publicity Wing, MOIB, Director General, Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Director General, External Publicity Wing, MOIB, Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts and Chairman Central Board of Film Censors.