Pak-China relationship solid, based on mutual trust: Chairman CJCSC

BEIJING, Aug 2 (APP):Pakistan-China relationship is close and solid, and it is based on mutual respect and mutual trust, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat told Chinese media.

He also stressed that Pakistan-China relationship is far beyond the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, but the projects of CPEC are a mega initiative that Pakistan is very proud of and pleased to have, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Gen. Zubair Hayat briefed Chinese media and shared his thoughts on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during his recent visit to China for the 13th Defense and Security Talks by China and Pakistan.

When mentioning the construction process of CPEC, Gen. Zubair said the initial part of the projects are focused on energy and infrastructure. Most of the energy- and infrastructure-based projects have come online and are making tangible contributions.

According to a Chinese news website, Gen. Zubair said that Pakistan is pleased to have the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as centerpiece of the country’s economic growth and prosperity.

Pakistan embraces and fully supports the BRI, and the CPEC, which encompasses investments in two major areas of energy and infrastructure and has already achieved significant progress, he added.

The Chairman CJCSC said the China-Pakistan relationship is not a transitional, issue-based or interest-driven one; rather, it is a solid friendship based on mutual trust and respect dating back to the era of the ancient Silk Road.