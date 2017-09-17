Pak-China relations bearing fruits of progress,prosperity: Mushahid Hussain

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Senator and Chairman Pak-China Institute Mushahid
Hussain Syed said on Sunday that Pakistan and China
were strategic partners in a journey of progress and prosperity
and increasing cooperation between the two countries was an
example for the world.
Talking to APP, he said a new era of development and
progress had ushered in Pakistan due to projects of CPEC.
The CPEC had emerged as a successful model throughout the
world and CPEC projects had started bearing fruits, he said.
He said the results of CPEC projects were of paramount
importance and the work on this mega project was being
carried out in the best manner.
Mushahid said the CPEC was a flagship project of Belt and
Road and the Chinese government attached great priority to it.
He said that implementation of these projects was materializing
the dream of people of the both countries.
To a question, he said people of the both countries would
benefit from CPEC projects, adding that leadership of Pakistan
and China and officials of all departments concerned were
working as a team work.
Pak-China friendship was touching new heights and the
relations of two countries would further enhance in
future, he added.
He said China had always stood with Pakistan in testing
times and proved its friendship in real terms, adding Pak-China
friendship had always remained exemplary in every period
and China was continuingly playing its role for development
and progress of Pakistan.
Mushahid Hussain said China was working shoulder to
shoulder with Pakistan for development and the CPEC would
bring about peace and prosperity in the region.
