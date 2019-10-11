Pak-China pragmatic cooperation reviving vitality of new era: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has said that at the moment, the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China is reviving the vitality of the new era because of the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with the People’s Daily overseas network, Ambassador Hashmi specifically talked about the example of Karakoram Highway which is the world’s highest cross-border international highway.

Behind the upgrade of the Karakoram Highway is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a magnificent cooperation project between China and Pakistan.

