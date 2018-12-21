ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Pak-China Joint International Air Exercise ‘Shaheen-VII’ Friday concluded at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).To mark the conclusion this exercise, an august culmination
ceremony was held, where Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) was the chief guest, a PAF press release said.
Pak-China joint int’l air exercise Shaheen-VII concludes
ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Pak-China Joint International Air Exercise ‘Shaheen-VII’ Friday concluded at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).To mark the conclusion this exercise, an august culmination