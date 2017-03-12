Pak-China industrial cooperation to strengthen local industry: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said that industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China would result in promotion of local industry and production capacity.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said promotion of industrial development is the fourth key pilar of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and due to industrial cooperation, the Chinese industries would be shifting to Pakistan rather than other countries.

The establishment of Chinese industries in Pakistan would also help in eradicating unemployment in the country and boosting skill development, he added.

He said the local industrialists would also get a massive investment opportunities due to the establishment of the industrial zones in the country.

The Chinese industry is not a threat to Pakistan’s industrial sector but it would provide the opportunity to learn new skills and enhance capacity, he added.

He said Pakistan-China industrial cooperation would make Pakistan a center of production in the region.