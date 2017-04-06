Pak-China friendship to ensure peace in region: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said that
friendship between Pakistan and China would ensure peace in the region.
Timely completion and implementation of projects under
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring in an era
of prosperity and progress not only in Pakistan but the whole
region, he added.
The President said this while talking to Yu Zhengsheng,
Chairman of National Committee of Chinese People’s Political
Consultative Conference (CPPCC) who alongwith a delegation
called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Senator Saleem
Mandviwalla and senior officials were also present on the
occasion.
The President said that there was unanimity in Pakistan
that CPEC would not only improve the economic condition of the
country but also benefit the whole region.
He noted that other countries had also evinced keen
interest in linking up with CPEC to reap dividends from this
mega project.
The President stated that the whole world was now
acknowledging China’s vision of “One Belt-One Road”.
He apprised that thousands of security personnel had
been deployed for security of Chinese nationals working on
various projects in Pakistan.
The President said that Pakistan and China were close
friends, neighbors and trustworthy partners and expressed
optimism that the visit by delegation of CPPCC would further
strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
The President said that friendship with China was one of
the cornerstones of our foreign policy which was based on
mutual respect.
He said that Pakistan fully supports `One China Policy’
and backs China’s stance on Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and South
China Sea.
The President appreciated the support of China to
Pakistan against terrorism and extremism adding that under
operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad indiscriminate actions
against terrorist outfits including East Turkestan Islamic
Movement (ETIM) is continuing which has produced positive
results.
He said that strong defense ties between Pakistan and
China would ensure peace and stability in the region.
The President expressed pleasure that economic relations
between Pakistan and China were flourishing.
He said that both countries enjoy strong relations at
governmental level and hoped that after this visit the
relations would further expand between the two countries at
parliamentary level as well.
The President called for further enhancing people-to-
people contacts through regular exchanges of cultural and
educational delegations between the two countries.
The President said that telecast of Pakistani dramas on
Chinese Television would further bring the people of two
countries more closer.
Chairman, Yu Zhengsheng, CPPCC said that China and
Pakistan were iron brothers who shared unanimity of views on
major regional and international issues.
He appreciated that being a strategically important
country, Pakistan was playing an important role in the region.
He stated that China and Pakistan desired to involve the
whole world in the process of progress and those countries
would soon be left alone which ignored the international
community for their vested interests.
Mr Yu Zhengsheng also expressed satisfaction at the
pace of work on CPEC projects.
The President also extended his best wishes for the
leadership and people of China on behalf of the people and
Government of Pakistan.
