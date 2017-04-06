Pak-China friendship to ensure peace in region: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said that

friendship between Pakistan and China would ensure peace in the region.

Timely completion and implementation of projects under

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring in an era

of prosperity and progress not only in Pakistan but the whole

region, he added.

The President said this while talking to Yu Zhengsheng,

Chairman of National Committee of Chinese People’s Political

Consultative Conference (CPPCC) who alongwith a delegation

called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Senator Saleem

Mandviwalla and senior officials were also present on the

occasion.

The President said that there was unanimity in Pakistan

that CPEC would not only improve the economic condition of the

country but also benefit the whole region.

He noted that other countries had also evinced keen

interest in linking up with CPEC to reap dividends from this

mega project.

The President stated that the whole world was now

acknowledging China’s vision of “One Belt-One Road”.

He apprised that thousands of security personnel had

been deployed for security of Chinese nationals working on

various projects in Pakistan.

The President said that Pakistan and China were close

friends, neighbors and trustworthy partners and expressed

optimism that the visit by delegation of CPPCC would further

strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The President said that friendship with China was one of

the cornerstones of our foreign policy which was based on

mutual respect.

He said that Pakistan fully supports `One China Policy’

and backs China’s stance on Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and South

China Sea.

The President appreciated the support of China to

Pakistan against terrorism and extremism adding that under

operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad indiscriminate actions

against terrorist outfits including East Turkestan Islamic

Movement (ETIM) is continuing which has produced positive

results.

He said that strong defense ties between Pakistan and

China would ensure peace and stability in the region.

The President expressed pleasure that economic relations

between Pakistan and China were flourishing.

He said that both countries enjoy strong relations at

governmental level and hoped that after this visit the

relations would further expand between the two countries at

parliamentary level as well.

The President called for further enhancing people-to-

people contacts through regular exchanges of cultural and

educational delegations between the two countries.

The President said that telecast of Pakistani dramas on

Chinese Television would further bring the people of two

countries more closer.

Chairman, Yu Zhengsheng, CPPCC said that China and

Pakistan were iron brothers who shared unanimity of views on

major regional and international issues.

He appreciated that being a strategically important

country, Pakistan was playing an important role in the region.

He stated that China and Pakistan desired to involve the

whole world in the process of progress and those countries

would soon be left alone which ignored the international

community for their vested interests.

Mr Yu Zhengsheng also expressed satisfaction at the

pace of work on CPEC projects.

The President also extended his best wishes for the

leadership and people of China on behalf of the people and

Government of Pakistan.