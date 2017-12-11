Pak-China friendship basis on mutual respect, trust: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the exemplary relations between Pakistan and China are based on mutual respect and trust and that Pakistan wishes to explore all existing opportunities to further cement these

relations.

He was talking to the delegation headed by Mr Wang Yajun, Assistant Minister of International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) who called on him here Monday, said a press release. Convener Pak-China Friendship Group Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan and Ambassador of China in Pakistan Mr Yao Jing were also present in the meeting.

The Speaker reiterated that the historic Pak-China relations have entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation. “Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations

between our two countries”, he said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Pakistani confidently count on its ‘time-tested’ friend China at various multilateral forums and added that the two friends have shared perspective on regional issues.

Pakistani people are also thankful to Chinese leader to reach the relations at high level, he said.

The Speaker said that Pakistan is fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a major and one of the most important components of the initiative.

He said that both the countries are working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts. “Pakistan shares the Chinese vision of regional and global economic integration through

strengthening connectivity, and that is the reason Pakistan is among the early partners in the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative”, emphasized Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

While apprising the Chinese dignitary regarding Islamabad Speakers’ Conference from December 23 to 26,

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the conference will pave the way for a new era of development and prosperity in the

region through connectivity and would helpful to overcome menace of terrorism.

He further said that Speakers from China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan has been invited to attend the conference.

Assistant Minister of IDCPC, Wang Yajun stated that Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations and added that the leadership of both countries have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation is central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond.

Mr Wang highlighted that China is highly committed to assist Pakistan in genuine economic development. He

remarked that China will continue to support Pakistan in technology, infrastructure development and exploration of renewable energy resources.

He added that China is committed to an enduring partnership with Pakistan and aspires to further strengthen the existing brotherly relations.