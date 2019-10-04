Pak-China Free Trade Agreement to become operational shortly: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Sep 4 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi has said that Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between Pakistan and China would become operational in a few months.

“Actually the free trade agreement will hopefully be implemented shortly, because it’s still going through the internal processes of being ratified. We hope that in the next few months, it will become operational,” she said in an exclusive interview to China Economic Net (CEN) here on Friday.

Ambassador Hashmi said, “On our side all the procedures have been completed. On the Chinese side, there are a few procedures which are left. So we think it is going to be sooner rather than later. We just need to wait a little more, because governmental procedures have to take. But I think it will be very shortly very, very shortly.”