Pak-China collaboration on cultural aspects vital

LAHORE, June 6 (APP): Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (PCJCCI) founder and presdient Shah Faisal

Afridi has proposed setting up Pak-China Cultural Streets both

in Pakistan and China to pave the way for Pak-China Cultural

Corridor.

Talking to a 12-member Chinese delegation, headed by

Ms Ling Yaqing, Secretary General, Worldwide Business Culture

Exchange Centre China, he reiterated that creation of Pak-China

Cultural Corridor was a pre-requisite for sustainable success

of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One-Belt One-Road (OBOR) project, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Shah Faisal Afridi observed that Pak-China collaboration

on cultural aspects would not only strengthen the friendly

relationship, but it would also strengthen the economic relations

on long-term basis.

He promised to advocate the idea of Pak-China Cultural

Corridor under a systematic culture exchange programme. He said

both the governments should think about establishing specialised

Pak-China Cultural Streets in major cities of the two countries.

Earlier, President PJCCI Wang Zihai, in his address

of welcome, said that cultural exchange between Pakistan and

China would enhance mutual understanding between people and

add fresh insight to broaden the horizons of people.

The leader of the Chinese cultural delegation, Ms Ling

Yaqing, while exchanging her views with PCJCCI officer-bearers,

said that her vision was to endorse culture exchange and

harmony initiatives as an active player in the success of One

Belt One Road plan and more specifically CPEC.

She informed that Currently 18,000 Pakistanis were

studying in various disciplines at Chinese Universities and

these students form an important bridge between the people of

Pakistan and China.