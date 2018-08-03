Pak-China artists to jointly celebrate Pakistan Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) and China Shaanxi Yulin Coal Sea Art Group would jointly perform on August 14 at PNCA Auditorium to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

The performance would start with flute performance by Maestro Salman Adil. Flute is an instrument well known all over the world. It consists of a Bamboo tube with 6 melody playing holes and one for blowing. Salman Adil handles the instrument with consummate skill and ease. He will present a popular folk tune.

The Chinese artists would present Yangko Dance of Northern Shaanxi dance performance. Other performances include Run dance performance, Waist Drum performance of Northern Shaanxi “The World Agitation”, Yangko Harvest Dance and Golden snake dance would be performed by Chinese artists.

Chinese singer Xue Xiang Fei would present folk songs of Norther Shaanxi “Folk Song Medley” China. This collection of outstanding folk’s songs from Northern Shaanxi reflects all aspects of social life, carrying feelings of bitternes, joy, love and envoy of the people of Northern Shaanxi. It reflects the people’s yearning for a better life, new social life and new identity.

The artists of NPAG would perform Bhangra dance, Dhole performance, instrumental performance “Suona Solo “Loss Sentiment”, Kalash Valley Dance, Mehrgarh dance, Sindhi Jhoomer dance, Balti dance and Khattak dance.

Maestro prime of performance Raees Ahmed would present instrumental performance of violin. Violin needs no explanation. It is western musical instrument which came to the subcontinent along with Dutch settlers and became an essential part of our orchestra. Recipient of Presidential award Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Distinction)

, Raees Ahmed is an outstanding violinist of our country who has countless performances to his credit.

The young Maestro of Rubab Gulab Khel will also perform and present famous songs. Rubab is a popular fretless pluck strong lute of Pakistan province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maestro is going to perform a popular melody of the mountainous region in accompaniment with percussion “Tabla”.

The fusion of Pakistani and Chinese vocal and instrumental music being presented by celebrated local musicians using Rubab, flute, violin, in accompaniment with percussion of Tabla and other orchestra members. The local vocalist young Usman Raees would sing popular Chinese melody and Urdu translated version.

PNCA would also organize miniature exhibition titled Ustad Shagird and Photographic exhibition “Land, Life and People”.