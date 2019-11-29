Pak chapter SAARC Chamber delegation leaves for Sri Lanka to attend South Asia Business moot

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):A high level Pak chapter SAARC Chamber delegation Friday left for Sri Lanka to represent Pakistan in “South Asia Business Council moot” being conducted at Negombo ( Sri Lanka ) on Nov 30.

Talking to media prior to his departure, leader of the delegation SVP SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik told that SAARC Chamber as a collaborative partner to China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF), with China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-Yunnan) jointly organized a Council meeting of 15th China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF) in Negombo, Sri Lanka, said a press release issued here.

He said the objective of the meeting is to seek valuable input from members for a meaningful and productive 15th China South Asia Business Forum ( CSABF) and to discuss the Rotating Chair Country for CSABF 2020.

He said all SAARC CCI Vice Presidents and National Chambers leaders have been invited to attend the meeting which will be chaired by Ruwan Edirisinghe, President, SAARC CCI. Chandi Raj Dhakal, VP, Nepal and Dr. Rohita Silva, VP, Sri Lanka, will also participate in said meeting.

Prominent among others of Pak delegation are engineer Daru Khan Achakzai President, FPCCI, Zubair A. Malik, EC Member and Zulfiqar Butt, Acting Secretary General, SAARC CCI.

CSABF is the first-ever cooperation mechanism established for regional economic cooperation between Chinese and SAARC industrial and commercial circles in 2005, in the context of ever-increasing mutual trust in political affairs and continuous economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries under the aegis of CCPIT Yunnan Sub-Council and SAARC CCI.