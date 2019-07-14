Pak-Canadian doctor who spends his holidays volunteering at SKMCH says he will continue to do so

NEW YORK, Jul 14 (APP):A Pakistani-Canadian doctor, who spends his annual vacation days to volunteer at at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in (SKMCH) Lahore, has highlighted the specialized medical treatment the health care institution is providing to the people of Pakistan, especially the poor, afflicted with the deadly disease.

Dr. Asim Amjad, who is based in Regina, capital of Canada’s Saskatchewan province, said in an interview with Leader-Post newspaper published Saturday that every time he returned from such trips, he felt he needed to do more.