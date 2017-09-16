Pak-Britain trade talks on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): Pakistan and Britain will hold

one-day trade dialogue on Monday, (Sept 18), aimed at promoting

bilateral trade besides negotiating trade concessions.

The talks would be held between Trade and Commerce Ministers

of the two countries, according to Commerce Ministry press

statement on Saturday.

Britain Minister of State, Greg Hands is scheduled to arrive

in Islamabad on Sunday for participation in the talks, it added.

Among other issues, continuation of GSP-Plus status for

Pakistan products is also part of the agenda which would come up

for discussion, it said.