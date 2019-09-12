Pak Bridge teams leave for China to compete in World Bridge Championship

LAHORE, Sep 12 (APP):Pakistan Bridge teams left here on Thursday for China to compete in 44th World Bridge Championship, being played from Sept 14 in the Wuhan International Convention Centre, Wuhan, Hubei province, China from Sept 14 to Sept 28.

Two teams from Pakistan will be competing in this international event and flew to China Wednesday evening.

Pak Ladies team comprises Rubina Agha (Captain), Qudsia Dosa, Rubina Hai, Fatima Raza, Shahnaz Pirzada and Najm Abid. Ladies team earned this honour of participation through their victory in the BFAME Championship held in Jordan in June this year.