Pak blind cricket team wins 3rd ODI against Lankan to makes clean sweep

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):Pakistan blind cricket team scored thumping 106 runs win over Sri Lanka to clean sweep the three match series on Monday at Bloomfield Cricket Ground Colombo.

This time, the coin favored the Islanders and they decided to bowl first. Their decision proved productive in the 1st over of the innings when Matiullah, who was playing his first game in this series was caught out without scoring a run, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Blind cricket Council.