Pak blind cricket team training camp kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The six-day training camp of Pakistan blind cricket team in preparation for Sri Lanka tour kicked off at Okara Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan blind cricket team will depart to Sri Lanka on February 20 from Lahore and will play 3 ODIs and as many as Twenty20s, a press release issued said here.

This will be the first-ever tour of Pakistan blind cricket team to Sri Lanka, whereas the Sri Lankan team had toured Pakistan twice in 2008 and 2016 for a series which was both won by Pakistan.

Nisar Ali, who belongs to Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir, will lead Pakistan team in the series. This will be his second stint as captain of Pakistan team.

A total of 15 selected players are taking part in the camp and are trained by Pakistan team head coach Muhammad Jamil who is also assisted by Ibrar Shah (assistant coach) and Masood Jan (trainer).

Jamil who was the former captain of Pakistan blind cricket team has represented Pakistan from 2010 to 2018 and has single handedly won many matches for Pakistan. This is his first task as head coach of Pakistan team. Earlier in year 2016, he gave cricket training and coaching to the Australian blind cricket team.