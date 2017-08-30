Pak blind cricket team training camp from Sep 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Pakistan blind cricket team training
camp in preparations for the Fifth Edition of World Cup Cricket of the Blind
would be held in Okara from September 9 to 15.
The World Cup Cricket of the Blind (ODI format) is scheduled to be
held in January 2018 in Pakistan and UAE.
According to a Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) official, the
selection committee headed by Syed Muhammad Salman Tariq Bokhari and
members including Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah shortlisted 34 players for the
camp,
“The training camp of the Pakistan blind cricket team would be held
under supervision of Pakistan team head coach Abdul Razzaq,” he said.
He said from these 34 players the selection committee will finalize
the squad for the World Cup. “The selection committee will monitor the
upcoming National Blind Cricket events and best performing players would
be considered for selection,” he said
The 34 players to participate in the camp include B1 category: (Amir
Ishfaq, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Ayyaz, Riasat Khan, Abdul
Manan, Muhammad Asif, Ahsan James, Muhammad Osama, Syed fakhar
Abbas, Fazal-e-Hadi); B2 category: (Muhammad Ayub Khan, Moeen Ali,
Badar Munir, Mateeh Ullah, Anees Javed, Yasir Andleeb, Nisar Ali, Haroon
Khan, Shahzaib Hassan, Zeeshan Abbasi); B3 category: (Muhammad Jamil,
Arslan Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Israr Hassan, Ejaz, Rahid Ullah, Muhammad
Imran, Muhammad Rashid, Kamran Akhtar, Ghulam Akbar, Arfan Majeed,
Sana Ullah, Faseullah).
