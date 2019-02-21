Pak blind cricket team beat Lanka in first ODI in Colombo

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket team started its tour of Sri Lankan on a confident note beating the Lankan side by eight wickets in the first one day international Thursday at MCA Cricket Ground, Colombo Sri Lanka.

The touring side leads the three ODI 1-0 and the second match will be tomorrow, Friday at BRC Ground Colombo, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.

Syed Fakhar Abbass and Shahzaib Hyder made their debut for Pakistan which won the toss and put the Lankan side into bat. Both the players were selected in Pakistan Team with their outstanding performance in recent national events. Muhammad Jamil, Head Coach of Pakistan Blind Cricket Team presented them Pakistan debut Caps.