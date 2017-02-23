ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Pakistan and Belarus are setting up
joint ventures to boost bilateral trade, economic relations and to
make meat, dairy products (baby food, milk powder, yogurts, ice
cream), and tinned food using Belarusian technologies.
An agricultural delegation from Pakistan led by First Deputy
National Food Security and Research Minister Muhammad Abid Javed
will stay in Belarus on a visit till February 25, press
release received here Thursday said.
The visit will represent a preparatory negotiation platform
for a series of events in the area of agricultural cooperation and
to be focused on the third session of the Belarusian-Pakistani
working group on agriculture.
While in Belarus members of the Pakistani delegation are
expected to negotiate with top officials of the Agriculture and Food
Ministry, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the Academy’s
R&D center for agriculture mechanization, Minsk Dairy Factory No.1,
the R&D center for potato, vegetable, and fruit farming of the
National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, and Minsk Tractor Works
(MTZ trademark).
Since the heads of state of Belarus and Pakistan would like
mutual trade turnover to be raised to $1 billion by 2020, the sides
believe that in agriculture there are great reserves for
manufacturing cooperation and for achieving the goal.
Pak, Belarus setting up joint ventures to boost bilateral trade
ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Pakistan and Belarus are setting up