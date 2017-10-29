Pak beat by 36 runs Lanka to clean sweep T20 series 3-0

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):Veteran all rounder Shoaib Malik smashed quick fired 52 as Pakistan outplayed Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the third and last T20 international to clean sweep the series 3-0 here on Sunday before a charged full house at Gadaffi stadium.

Sri Lankan captain Thirara Perera won the toss and put the home side into bat on a placid wicket which hit 180 for 3 in allotted 20 overs and restricted them at 144 for 9 in similar number of overs.

Pakistan won both of its T20 games in United Arab Emirates by 7 and 2 wickets to take unchallengeable 2-0 lead.

Before the start of the match, the national anthems of both the countries were played and the audience showed great respect to them by giving a standing ovation.

The decision of the visiting captain of inviting Pakistan to bat first, back fired as the top order batsmen put their all types of bowlers at sword by smashing boundaries and sixes at will.

Apart from Shoaib’s innings building knock, openers Fakhar Zaman (31) and Umar Amin (45) led the side to a good start sharing 57 runs for the opening stand.

At 57 ,Fakhar departed bowled by Munaweera after three fours.

The second top scorer, Umar who missed a half century by five runs put on 34 runs for the second wicket along with Babar and gave stability to the innings. He was caught by Perera off Udana and hit three fours as Pakistan lost its second wicket at 91 in 12.1 overs and reached 100 runs of the inning 13.1 overs.

The arrival of Shoaib at the crease proved a nightmare for the opposition as the top scorer demonstrated aggressive cricket utilizing 24 balls to stroke five fours and to sixes and partnered Babar Azam notout 34 to produce 75 runs for the third wicket.

The pair showed no mercy to the eight-member bowling attack of Lankan side whose captain Perera found it difficult to salvage the pride as Shoaib and Babar kept a flow of hard hitting with variety of shots to all parts of the ground.

Man of the match, Shoaib departed in the dying stage of the innings caught by de Silve off the bowling of spinner Sanjaya at a total of 166 and then new man Faheem Ashraf stroked unbeaten 13 with two towering sixes as Babar remained unbeaten with two boundaries.

From Lanka Thisara Perera, Dilshan Munaweer and Isuru Udana took one wicket.

When Lankan started the run hunt, Pakistani bowlers ripped the heart out of their batting leaving them at 3 for 21 and then 4 for 57and 5-96. Munaweera (1), Samarawickrana (4), Gunathilaka (9) fell cheaply.

The top scorer and the half century maker , Shanka kept the one intact with a responsible knock of 54 and took part in two short lived partnerships, 4th wicket of 36 runs with Udawatte (9) , then associating de Silva (10) for 5th wicket stand of 39 runs to revive the hopes of Lankan side for a possible come back in the game.

Shanka (54) fell at a grand total of 95 and at 106 De silva (21) departed and things once again turned from bad to worse for the touring side with pacer Amir and Faheem four wickets among themselves at that part of match.

Shanka hit three sixes and five flowing fours in his anchor role knock.

Amir in his last over, mopped up the tail ,taking another two wickets to finish with four for 13 runs, as Faheem Ashraf took two for 19, Hasan Ali got one for 39 , Muhammad Hafeez bagging one for 11 and Imad Wasim taking one for 30 runs.