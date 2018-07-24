Pak baseball team training camp going on in full swing

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):Pakistan U12 baseball team’s training camp is going on in full swing to prepare the team for its participation

in the U12 Asian Baseball Championship being held from August 13 to 20 in Chinese Taipei.

The 15-member team is learning finer points of the game in the month-long camp under the watchful eyes of the national coaches at Bahria Town Baseball Stadium.

Following is the team: Muhammad Fayaz (Captain), Fazal Hadi, Abdulraziq, Junaid Shah, Muhammad Adil Ayub, Muhammad Saddiq, Soban Mustafa, Ashir Abbas, Muzamil Khalil, Syed Mohib Shah, Fasi urRehman, Muhammad Qasim Hamid, Khalil ur Rheman, Muhamamd Umer Nadeem and Zoraiz Hashmi.

Head coach of the Pak baseball team, Mussadiq Hanif, assisted by coaches Muhammad Sadiq and Muhammad Usman, is sharpening the skills of the players in two daily sessions, said a spokesman for Pakistan Federation baseball while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

“The ongoing camp is ensuring high profile training of the team which comprises the best available young baseball talent,” he said.

He said that PFBB is working at grassroots level and participation of national junior team in an elite international event is a part of its continues efforts to expose the young talent to a prime baseball activity abroad.

He said said as per the directions of Shaukat Javed, Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball efforts are being made are to prepare a strong team to throw a tough challenge in the competition. Pakistan is in Group B alongwith South Korea, arch-rivals India and Hong Kong while Group A comprises Japan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and hosts Chinese Taiwan.

“The so far training of our team has revealed that it has the potential to upset top notch teams of Asia and we are expecting a higher display of skills and technique from our team in the event “,said the spokesman adding “ Most of the team members are in practice for the last two years at Bahria National Baseball Academy Bahria Town, Lahore.” He said PFBB is regularly organising National inter-school baseball championship which is the main source to identify promising players who are being training on modern lines to expand the base of the game.

To a question, he said if our team manages to get third place in the event, it will qualify for U12 Baseball World Cup.